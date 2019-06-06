Moradabad handicraft traders tense as US ends GSP trade privileges

Handicraft traders of are tensed after US Donald terminated India's preferential trade system, under the (GSP) on Wednesday.

Speaking to ANI, of Bansal Impex said: "Earlier almost all the products which were being exported from to the US used to be duty-free. But now that the has expired, almost 5-12 per cent duty would be levied on Indian imports. This would affect our sector badly and we would be needing help from the government to take control of the situation."

Another Ravi Arora, of Ravi Handicrafts, said that he is hopeful that things will fall back into place after an initial phase of uncertainty. "Termination of will only have a temporary effect on the Indian handicraft sector. The US wants its economy to grow better and faster hence they terminated the and imposed a duty on Indian imports. It will affect the entire handicraft trade of our country especially exporters, but it would be a temporary change and everything will get back on track within some time."

He, however, believes that the government will do something to tide over this phase. " handicraft export trade is worth Rs 4,000 crore, I believe that our government will do something for the welfare of the exporters and launch a scheme that benefits them as this termination has badly hit exporters of this sector," he said.

is a preferential tariff system which allows various counties to export tariff-free in US markets. This system was designed by the in order to support developing countries to grow their trade and make their prime trade sectors stronger.

