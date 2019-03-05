Morne Morkel could star in Big Bash 10 as a local player

South African former fast-bowler Morne could qualify as a in the as early as next year, but it is likely that he will still be considered as an import for the 2019-20 season.

Morkel, who has now retired from the international cricket, has said that he is keen to play in the Big Bash and having relocated to with his family.

" is going to be home for me from now on so hopefully we can sort out passports and visas and those sort of things," com.au quoted as saying.

"I understand there is a process and I respect that."

"I am open to any possibilities and opportunities that come my way because I am going to base myself in for the next couple of years or however long it may be. Australia's going to be my home so I am definitely trying to get my foot in the door."

Citizenship appears out of reach in the short term, but he could very well qualify as a in time for Big Bash if he is able to secure permanent residency.

Permanent residency is approved as a local if and the Australian Association are satisfied that the is "dedicated to becoming eligible to represent Australia and will not seek or agree to represent any other ICC full member."

The player is keen to continue on playing first-class in Australia next summer where he could join the likes of Englishman and his former Proteas teammate as recent foreign players in the Shield competition.

called time on his international career after playing 86 Tests, 117 ODI's and 44 T20I's.

The fast-bowler was able to pick up 309 wickets in the Test format, 188 in ODI's and 47 in T20's.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)