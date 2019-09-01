People who have joined other parties, will never create history: Gadkari

Taking a dig at those who have recently left the party and joined other parties, Union Minister on Sunday said that rats are the first to leave a sinking ship.

Speaking at an event organised by the Lokmat Media group for the launch of its 'Political Icon' coffee table book, Gadkari said, "People who have left the party and joined other parties will never be able to create history. People also change their parties as soon as the government changes."

He further said that focus should be on doing good work for the society rather than on politics. "Political scenarios do not take time to change. Politicians should focus on the welfare of society, rather than focusing on politics. More and more work should be done in society's interest. People never take power politics into consideration. The only thing they remember is the good work done for the betterment of society," he said.