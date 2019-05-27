Saumitra Khan lone Muslim face from BJP, representation of community rises to 27 in LS

Saumitra Khan, who won from seat in West Bengal, will be the lone Muslim lawmaker from BJP in the 17th and is among the 27 parliamentarians from the community who will be representing the new House.

The number of Muslim MPs in the has marginally risen to 27, compared to 22 in the outgoing.

The BJP won 303 seats in the recently concluded elections. Along with its allies, the party crossed 353 seats in the 543-member

Among the NDA, Lok Janshakti Party's (LJP) is another Muslim candidate who won from Khagaria Lok Sabha seat in

The remaining 25 Muslim members are from the opposition parties.

In Uttar Pradesh, six Muslim MPs have made their way to the Lok Sabha. In the 2014 general elections, no candidate from the community emerged victorious.

While from Ghazipur, Fazalur Rahman from Saharanpur and Danish Ali from Amroha won on ticket, Azam Khan, Shafique Rehman Barq and ST Hasan emerged victorious in Rampur, Sambhal and Moradabad from The two parties had contested the elections together.

In West Bengal, five MPs -- four from Trinamool and one from -- have been elected to the new House. The TMC candidates are -- Nusrat Jahan (Basirhat), Abu Taher Khan (Murshidabad), (Uluberia) and (Jangipur).

Aparupa Poddar, who converted to Islam and is now known as Afrin Ali, also found her way to the new House after winning from Arambagh seat.

With five Muslim MPs, the TMC has the most number of lawmakers from the community that will represent the new House.

Congress' won from Maldaha Dakshin Lok Sabha seat.

In Jammu and Kashmir, Conference (NC) leader retained his seat, while Hasnain Masoodi (Anantnag-NC) and (Baramulla-NC) too emerged victorious from their respective constituencies.

of the Nationalist Party won the lone parliamentary seat in Lakshadweep.

of Congress also won the Faridkot seat from Indian Union Muslim League's K Navas Kani also emerged victorious from Ramanathapuram Lok Sabha constituency in

All (AIMIM) supremo Asaduddin Owaisi, who won from the Hyderabad Lok Sabha seat for the fourth consecutive time, will get another five-year-term to represent his constituency in the 17th Lok Sabha.

Apart from Owaisi, another Muslim candidate, Imtiaz Jaleel, too emerged victorious from Aurangabad Lok Sabha constituency.

Muslim representation in the 16th Lok Sabha had dipped to 22, the lowest figure so far. In the 15th Lok Sabha, 33 members of the community were elected.

In 1980, 49 Muslim members were elected to the Lok Sabha, which was the highest number of the community representing the of the Parliament.

Muslim representation in the Lok Sabha was the lowest during the 1952 when 11 members from the community were elected to the of the Parliament.

