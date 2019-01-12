-
ALSO READ
US: Democrat Tulsi Gabbard will run for office in 2020
'Seriously' considering running for presidency in 2020: Tulsi Gabbard
Gabbard to hear from Indian-Americans on possibility of a Hindu running for US presidency in 2020
Sikh, Hindu victims of Afghan attack honoured in Washington
USISPF lauds legislative initiatives to advance defence ties with India
-
US Representative for Hawaii from Democrat Party, Tulsi Gabbard on Friday said that she will run for president in 2020.
The Democrat leader said, "I have decided to run and will be making a formal announcement within the next week," on CNN's "The Van Jones Show" during an interview which is scheduled to air at 7 pm Saturday (local time).
Gabbard is an Iraq War veteran and is currently serving on the House Foreign Affairs Committee. She is also the first American Samoan as well as the first Hindu member of Congress.
Outlining health care access, criminal justice reform and climate change as key platform issues, the Democrat leader said, "There are a lot of reasons for me to make this decision. There are a lot of challenges that are facing the American people that I'm concerned about and that I want to help solve."
Talking about more priorities, Gabbard said, "There is one main issue that is central to the rest, and that is the issue of war and peace. I look forward to being able to get into this and to talk about it in depth when we make our announcement."
The deputy campaign manager for Bernie Sanders in 2016, Rania Batrice is a top aide to Gabbard and will also be the campaign manager for her, Batrice confirmed.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU