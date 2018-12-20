WV Raman new women cricket team head coach

-
Former Indian cricketer WV Raman has been chosen by the Board of Control for Cricket in India-appointed ad-hoc committee as the head of women cricket team, a BCCI official said on Thursday.
After a series of interviews conducted by a three-member panelist including legendary cricketers Kapil Dev, Shantha Rangaswamy and Anshuman Gaekwad, the ad-hoc committee zeroed on the 53-year-old, the official told ANI.
Raman, who is known for being the first Indian to score a century in South Africa during the 1992-93 tour, is the current batting consultant at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru.
He has played 11 Tests and 27 ODIs and coached Ranji Trophy teams like Tamil Nadu and Bengal. He also had a brief stint with the India U-19 team.
Other candidates who were in the race for the position were Gary Kirsten, Venkatesh Prasad, Brad Hogg, Ramesh Powar, Dimitri Mascarenhas, Trent Johnson, Herschelle Gibbs, Manoj Prabhakar and Kalpana Venkatachar.
Earlier today, BCCI Treasure Anirudh Chaudhry in an email to the Supreme Court-appointed Committee of Administrators (CoA) raised question over the decision of conducting interview and said that the result of the process won't be called an "appointment on behalf of the board".
