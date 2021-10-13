Australia Market extends losses to 3rd day

The Australian share market finished lower for third consecutive session on Wednesday, 13 October 2021, weighed down by losses in financials and materials. At closing bell, the benchmark S&P/ASX200 fell 8.19 points, or 0.11%, to 7,272.54. The broader All Ordinaries index dropped 3.73 points, or 0.06%, to 7,571.85.
Financial stocks fell, with Bank of Queensland leading losses, down 4%, after the lender warned its net interest margin would decline by 5-7 basis points in the coming year due to stiff competition and low interest rate environment. CBA fell by 1.6% and held its Annual General Meeting with shareholders.
Westpac (WBC) fell by 1.3%. Investment manager Challenger (CGF) finished flat despite recording a 3% lift in Group Assets Under Management for the quarter.
Shares of materials and resources skidded on tracking a retreat in iron ore prices. BHP Group, Rio Tinto and Fortescue Metals declined between 0.6% and 2.1%.
Infant formula companies stood out, following a quarterly update from Bubs Australia (BUB). BUB rose by 38.89% after i Infant formula revenue jumped by 124% over the quarter. The a2 Milk Company (A2M) rose 13.5%.
CURRENCY NEWS: The Australian dollar was at $0.734, off levels around $0.738 seen yesterday.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU