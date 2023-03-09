Board of APL Apollo Tubes to consider fund raising options

On 14 March 2023

The Board of APL Apollo Tubes will meet on 14 March 2023 to consider the proposal for raising of funds by way of issue of one or more instruments including equity shares/ convertible securities either by way of Preferential Issue/ Rights Issue/ QIP/ or any other mode as may be considered subject to such approvals as may be required and to transact other businesses.

