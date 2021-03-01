Confidence Petroleum India update on conversion of share warrant

Confidence Petroleum India received the request letter from Gas Point Petroleum India dated 24 February 2021 for the further extension of time for conversion of share warrant.

The company submitted the same to SEBI on 25 February 2021.

The SEBI vide their mail dated 26 February 2021 has extended the tenure for subscription and conversion of warrant by further 2 weeks from the extension granted vide SEBI email dated 29 January 2021 i.e. till 14 March 2021.

