Singapore Market ends lower
Business Standard

EUROPE Stocks decline in subdued trade

European stock markets were subdued on Friday, 25 November 2022, as Thanksgiving holiday in the U. S. and relatively mixed trades on Asian bourses amid lingering concerns over Covid-19 cases surge in China, worries of a sharply slowing global economy and sky-high recession.

At 10:10 GMT, the pan European Stoxx 600 index fell 0.2% to 439.90. The U.

K.'s FTSE 100 index added 0.0164% to 7,478.81. France's CAC 40 index fell 0.2% to 6,693.53. Germany's DAX index dropped 0.2% to 14,505.87. Switzerland's Swiss Market index declined 0.1% to 11,144.64.

Retail stocks were mixed, amid concerns over gloomy sales during Black Friday amidst backdrop of a worsening cost-of-living crisis and the distraction of the soccer World Cup this year.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Fri, November 25 2022. 15:47 IST

