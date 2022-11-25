EUROPE Stocks decline in subdued trade

At 10:10 GMT, the pan European Stoxx 600 index fell 0.2% to 439.90. The U.
K.'s FTSE 100 index added 0.0164% to 7,478.81. France's CAC 40 index fell 0.2% to 6,693.53. Germany's DAX index dropped 0.2% to 14,505.87. Switzerland's Swiss Market index declined 0.1% to 11,144.64.
Retail stocks were mixed, amid concerns over gloomy sales during Black Friday amidst backdrop of a worsening cost-of-living crisis and the distraction of the soccer World Cup this year.
