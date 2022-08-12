Japan Nikkei rebounds 2.6%

At closing bell, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average index surged by 727.65 points, or 2.62%, to 28,546.98. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange added 39.53 points, or 2.04%, to 1,973.18.
Tech-related shares were higher with industrial robot maker Fanuc closing up 5.9%.
Advantest, a major producer of testing kits for semiconductors, climbed 3.9%, while chip-making equipment manufacturer Tokyo Electron jumped 4.5%.
SoftBank Group surged 5.6% on news that it would add 4.6 trillion yen to its pre-tax gains by reducing its stake in Chinese tech giant Alibaba.
Honda Motor rose 3.2% after the automaker raised its outlook for full-year operating profit thanks to a weaker yen.
CURRENCY NEWS: The U. S. dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of its peers, was at 105.257 after a recent drop from above 106. The Japanese yen traded at 133.35 per dollar, after strengthening earlier this week.
