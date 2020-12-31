L&T Construction bags significant orders for its various business segments

-
-
Contracts valued between Rs 1000 cr to Rs 2500 crThe construction arm of L&T has secured orders from prestigious clients for two of its businesses.
Power Transmission & Distribution Business:
L&T's Power Transmission a Distribution business has won two Transmission Line packages in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia involving Design, Procurement and Construction of 380kV Double Circuit Overhead Transmission Line Corridors for a length of more than 650 KM. These lines are expected to strengthen the grid in the Eastern Region of Saudi Arabia and facilitate power evacuation.
Water & Treatment Business:
The Water Et Effluent Treatment business has secured an EPC order in the state of Gujarat to execute a package in the SAUNI Yojna Link 3. Saurashtra Narmada Avtaran Irrigation (SAUNI) is a project launched by the Government to fill various reservoirs by diverting floodwaters overflowing from the Sardar Sarovar Dam across the Narmada river to drought areas in Gujarat. The project involves survey, design, procurement, laying and jointing of 2500 mm diameter MS pipeline. L&T has already completed 4 packages in the Sauni Yojana for the same client.
