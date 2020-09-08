Market may open on flat note

SGX Nifty:

Trading of Nifty 50 index futures on the Singapore stock exchange indicates that the Nifty could fall 4 points at the opening bell.

Global markets:

Overseas, Asian stocks are mostly higher on Tuesday, as Japan released revised gross domestic product figures for the second quarter.

Japan's revised GDP figures for the April-June quarter showed the country's economy shrinking an annualized 28.1%, according to second preliminary estimates released by the Cabinet Office. It was worse than preliminary estimates released in mid-August, which had shown the country's economy shrinking 27.8% on an annualized basis in April-June.

Meanwhile, tensions are also escalating between the U.K. and European Union, putting at risk chances of a post-Brexit trade deal in the coming months.

In US, financial markets were shut on Monday for a public holiday.

Domestic markets:

Back home, key domestic indices ended with minor gains after volatile session on Monday. The barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, rose 60.05 points or 0.16% at 38,417.23. The Nifty 50 index added 21.20 points or 0.19% at 11,355.05.

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth Rs 6.93 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs), were net sellers to the tune of Rs 815.82 crore in the Indian equity market on 7 September, provisional data showed.

