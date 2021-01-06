PVR Ltd stays in winning mode

PVR Ltd is quoting at Rs 1457.3, up 2.87% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 20.47% in last one year as compared to a 17.81% spurt in NIFTY and a 1.33% spurt in the Nifty Media.

PVR Ltd is up for a fifth straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 1457.3, up 2.87% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is flat on the day, quoting at 14199.5. The Sensex is at 48389.44, down 0.1%. PVR Ltd has risen around 8.22% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Media index of which PVR Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 5.19% in last one month and is currently quoting at 1686.9, up 1.5% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 16.98 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 20.07 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark January futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1442.15, up 3.96% on the day. PVR Ltd is down 20.47% in last one year as compared to a 17.81% spurt in NIFTY and a 1.33% spurt in the Nifty Media index.

The PE of the stock is 0 based on TTM earnings ending September 20.

