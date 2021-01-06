GAIL (India) Ltd soars around 4%

GAIL (India) Ltd is quoting at Rs 134.4, up 3.94% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 8% in last one year as compared to a 17.81% jump in NIFTY and a 8.44% jump in the Nifty Energy.

GAIL (India) Ltd is up for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 134.4, up 3.94% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is flat on the day, quoting at 14199.5. The Sensex is at 48389.44, down 0.1%. GAIL (India) Ltd has gained around 9.8% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which GAIL (India) Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 0.75% in last one month and is currently quoting at 17070.55, up 0.33% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 281.96 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 214.98 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark January futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 134.95, up 3.85% on the day. GAIL (India) Ltd is up 8% in last one year as compared to a 17.81% jump in NIFTY and a 8.44% jump in the Nifty Energy index.

The PE of the stock is 10.23 based on TTM earnings ending September 20.

