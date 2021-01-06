REC Ltd jumps 1.83%

REC Ltd is quoting at Rs 141.65, up 1.83% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 0.64% in last one year as compared to a 17.81% jump in NIFTY and a 7.68% jump in the Nifty Financial Services.

REC Ltd gained for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 141.65, up 1.83% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is flat on the day, quoting at 14199.5. The Sensex is at 48389.44, down 0.1%. REC Ltd has gained around 8.63% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which REC Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 7.34% in last one month and is currently quoting at 15380.55, up 0.22% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 38.14 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 70.53 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark January futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 142, up 1.87% on the day. REC Ltd is up 0.64% in last one year as compared to a 17.81% jump in NIFTY and a 7.68% jump in the Nifty Financial Services index.

The PE of the stock is 4.5 based on TTM earnings ending September 20.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)