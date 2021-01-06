Wipro Ltd soars 1.5%, gains for fifth straight session

Wipro Ltd is quoting at Rs 412.4, up 1.5% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 61.6% in last one year as compared to a 17.81% jump in NIFTY and a 61.95% jump in the Nifty IT.

Wipro Ltd is up for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 412.4, up 1.5% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is flat on the day, quoting at 14199.5. The Sensex is at 48389.44, down 0.1%. Wipro Ltd has gained around 15.05% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty IT index of which Wipro Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 14.71% in last one month and is currently quoting at 25769.15, down 0.1% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 119.12 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 115.6 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark January futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 413.15, up 1.47% on the day.

The PE of the stock is 26.2 based on TTM earnings ending September 20.

