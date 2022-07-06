Railtel update on implementation of Video Surveillance System (VSS) project

-
First phase of the project will cover major stations of category A1, A, B,C numbering 756 (The list of stations is attached) and is likely to be completed by January 2023. The remaining stations will be covered in phase-2 of implementation.
Safety and security of passengers is one of the key focus areas of Ministry of Railways.
In order to enhance security at Railway stations which are major hubs of transportation, Indian Railways is in the process of installing Internet Protocol (IP) based Video Surveillance System (VSS) at stations, that is, waiting halls, reservation counters, parking areas, main entrance/ exit, platforms, foot over bridges, booking offices etc. Ministry of Railways has approved works for provision of Video Surveillance System over Indian Railways major stations under Nirbhaya funds.
