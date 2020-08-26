Sensex, Nifty hit day's high; breadth positive

Domestic equity barometers firmed up and hit fresh intraday high in mid-afternoon trade. The Nifty wcrossed the crucial 11,500 mark.

At 14:25 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, was up 113.60 points or 0.29% at 38,957.48. The Nifty 50 index added 45.85 points or 0.40% at 11,518.10.

In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index rose 0.42% while the S&P BSE Small-Cap index gained 0.80%. Both these indices outperformed the benchmark Sensex.

The market breadth was positive. On the BSE, 1625 shares rose and 1127 shares fell. A total of 164 shares were unchanged.

Numbers to Track:

The yield on 10-year benchmark federal paper rose to 6.209% compared with previous closing of 6.157% in the previous trading session.

In the foreign exchange market, the partially convertible rupee edged higher to 74.33 compared with its previous closing 74.30.

In the commodities market, Brent crude for October 2020 settlement rose 10 cents to $45.96 a barrel.

The contract rose 1.61% or 73 cents to end at $ 45.86 in the previous trading session.

MCX Gold futures for 5 October 2020 settlement rose 0.16% to Rs 51,003.

Buzzing Segment:

The Nifty Media index rose 2.35%, extending gains for third day. The index has added 3.36% in three sessions.

Dish TV India (up 9.55%), Zee Entertainment (up 5.60%), Jagran Prakashan (up 2.07%), T. V. Today Network (up 1.51%) and TV18 Broadcast (up 1.33%) were the top index gainers.

Stocks in Spotlight:

TCI Express jumped 4.69% to Rs 846. On 25 August 2020, HDFC Mutual Fund (Tax Saver Fund) bought 2.17 lakh shares (0.56% stake) at Rs 795 per share via bulk deal on National Stock Exchange (NSE).

JMC Projects surged 12.04% to Rs 60. The civil engineering and EPC company said it secured new orders of Rs 554 crore, out of which Rs 315 crore order is for a building project in South India and Rs 239 crore order is for a factory project in Maharashtra.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)