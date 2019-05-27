AAP names Sanjay Singh as Odisha in-charge

JUST IN
IANS  |  New Delhi 

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Monday appointed Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Singh as its Odisha in-charge, days after it appointed him as the party's Rajasthan in-charge.

The decision was taken by party leader Arvind Kejriwal at a meeting of the party's Political Affairs Committee. Singh is already in-charge of the AAP work in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar.

