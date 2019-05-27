AAP names Sanjay Singh as Odisha in-charge

-
ALSO READ
Rahul discusses with Delhi Congress leaders about alliance with AAP
Rahul discusses with Delhi Congress leaders about alliance with AAP
Results of assembly polls indicate people fed up with rhetoric: AAP
Congress has officially ruled out alliance: Kejriwal
Delhi Congress Chief Sheila Dikshit calls urgent meeting with DPCC working presidents
-
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Monday appointed Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Singh as its Odisha in-charge, days after it appointed him as the party's Rajasthan in-charge.
The decision was taken by party leader Arvind Kejriwal at a meeting of the party's Political Affairs Committee. Singh is already in-charge of the AAP work in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar.
--IANS
nks/mr
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU