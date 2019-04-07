BCCI announces women's U-23 Challenger Trophy squads

Devika Vaidya, Sushree Dibyadarshini and will lead India Blue, India Green and India Red respectively when the U-23 Women's One Day Challenger Trophy starts in Ranchi from April 20, the Board of Control for in India (BCCI) said.

The met here on Sunday to pick the squads for the same, a BCCI statement said.

India Red will take on India Blue in the first game of the competition on April 20 followed by India Blue again taking the field the next day to play India Green.

India Green and India Red will play on April 22 with the final slated for April 24.

The squads:

India Blue: (C), Nuzhat Parween (wk), Shefali Verma, Simran, Tanushree Sarkar, Prativa Rana, Minnu Mani, Tanuja Kanwar, C. Pratyusha, Simran Dil Bahadur, Kshama Singh, and

India Green: Sushree Dibyadarshini (C), Shivali Shinde (wk), Priya Punia, Yastika Bhatia, Ayushi Garg, Drishya I.V., Ekta Singh, Radha Yadav, Rashi Kanojia, Manali Dakshini, Renuka Singh, Akshaya A. and S. Anusha.

India Red: (C), R. Kalpana (wk), S. Meghana, Ridhima Aggarwal, Ruzu Saha, Tejal Hasabnis, C.H. Jhansilakshmi, Renuka Chaudhary, Tejaswini Duragad, Arundhati Reddy, Shanti Kumari, and

