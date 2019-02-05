Biometric data won't help in identifying dead bodies, UIDAI tells HC

The Unique Authority of (UIDAI) on Tuesday told the that using only biometric data for purposes of of dead bodies may not be technologically feasible.

In an affidavit, the UIDAI told a bench of and Justice that the technology does permit biometric done on a 1:1 basis, but for that it is necessary to have the number of the individual.

The UIDAI told the court that it does not collect biometric information, i.e., iris, scan and fingerprints based on technologies, standards or procedures suitable for forensic purposes and therefore using the biometric data for the purpose of of dead bodies may not be technologically feasible.

The Authority said that the Act is aimed at providing good governance, efficient, transparent and targeted delivery of subsidies, benefits and services, and other social schemes.

Use of Aadhaar to identify bodies would be contrary to the Aadhaar Act, it added.

The court was hearing a plea filed by

Sahni, in his plea, has sought a direction for use of Aadhaar to identify dead bodies, same as it is used for finding missing children.

The bench had asked the UIDAI to respond on Sahni's submission.

The court listed the matter for further hearing on April 23.

--IANS

akk/nir

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)