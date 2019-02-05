Biometric data won't help in identifying dead bodies, UIDAI tells HC

-
The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) on Tuesday told the Delhi High Court that using only biometric data for purposes of identification of dead bodies may not be technologically feasible.
In an affidavit, the UIDAI told a bench of Chief Justice Rajendra Menon and Justice V. Kameswar Rao that the Aadhaar technology does permit biometric authentication done on a 1:1 basis, but for that it is necessary to have the Aadhaar number of the individual.
The UIDAI told the court that it does not collect biometric information, i.e., iris, scan and fingerprints based on technologies, standards or procedures suitable for forensic purposes and therefore using the biometric data for the purpose of identification of dead bodies may not be technologically feasible.
The Authority said that the Aadhaar Act is aimed at providing good governance, efficient, transparent and targeted delivery of subsidies, benefits and services, and other social schemes.
Use of Aadhaar biometrics to identify bodies would be contrary to the Aadhaar Act, it added.
The court was hearing a plea filed by lawyer and social activist Amit Sahni.
Sahni, in his plea, has sought a direction for use of Aadhaar biometrics to identify dead bodies, same as it is used for finding missing children.
The bench had asked the UIDAI to respond on Sahni's submission.
The court listed the matter for further hearing on April 23.
