BJP asks Delhi Police to withdraw security for Kejriwal

-
ALSO READ
Kejriwal doing U-turn on alliance talks: Rahul Gandhi
Rahul Gandhi will be the only person responsible if the BJP comes back to power: Arvind Kejriwal
Kejriwal and AAP leaders
Kejriwal should apologise for resolution on Rajiv Gandhi: Cong
Sheila Dikshit writes to Rahul Gandhi over alliance with AAP
-
Following Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's allegation that his own security detail could assassinate him as in the case of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, the Delhi unit of the BJP has written to the Delhi Police demanding withdrawal of the Kejriwal's security cover.
The Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor, on Sunday, wrote a letter to the Delhi Commissioner of Police, the Union Home Ministry and the Lieutenant Governor of Delhi demanding withdrawal of the security cover provided to the Chief Minister of national capital.
"Delhi Police should seek an apology from Arvind Kejriwal and if he does not apologise, then the Chief Minister's security cover be withdrawn," Kapoor wrote in the letter.
Kapoor also raised concerns about the mental condition of the security personnel who are posted for the security of the Delhi Chief Minister following the allegations and demanded psychological counselling for them.
"I believe the entire security squad around Arvind Kejriwal must be facing mental depression after hearing their protectee's statement fearing death at their hands. All security staff deployed around Arvind Kejriwal should be given psychological counselling," Kapoor added.
Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convener Arvind Kejriwal alleged on Saturday that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) wants to assassinate him for building a political narrative around schools and hospitals.
Kejriwal had told a news channel in Punjab that he would be assassinated like former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi by his personal security officers.
"The BJP would get me murdered by my own PSO (personal security officer) one day, like Indira Gandhi. My own security officers report to the BJP. The BJP is after my life, they will murder me one day," Kejriwal told a news channel in Punjab.
--IANS
rag/bc
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU