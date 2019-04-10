Congress past masters at 'haath ki safai': Modi

Accusing the Congress-led governments of promoting middlemen in defence deals and allowing them to get away, Modi said on Wednesday it was becoming clear how much wealth AP (Ahmed Patel) and the family made in defence deals.

Calling members past masters at 'haath ki safai', Modi said accused the party of allowing tainted defence middlemen, like and Christen Michel, to escape

He was speaking at a poll campaign rally at the near here.

"Dalals like Michel were allowed to run to They thought, like Quattrocchi was allowed to escape, this matter too would also be closed. They did not know that a chowkidar will come and would bring back all middlemen, from the depths of hell. Now the truth is coming forward. The web of 'dalali' is falling in place," Modi said.

