First nomination filed for Ladakh Lok Sabha seat

Congress candidate Rigzin Spalbar on Monday filed the first nomination for the Ladakh Lok Sabha seat in the 2019 polls in Jammu and Kashmir, poll officials said.
"The last date for filing of nomination papers for the constituency is April 18," a poll official said in winter capital Jammu on Monday. Ladakh goes to the polls on May 6.
BJP's Thupstan Chhewang defeated independent candidate Ghulam Raza in Ladakh by just 36 votes in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections.
However, in November last year, Chhewang resigned from both the BJP and the Lok Sabha.
