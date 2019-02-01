'Fuller House' renewed for final season

Streaming website Netflix has renewed American sitcom "Fuller House" for its fifth and final season.
"We are saving the best for last," series star Candace Cameron-Bure said in a video released on social media to announce the "farewell" season, reports variety.com.
The "Full House" continuation series stars original cast members Cameron-Bure as veterinarian and mom DJ Tanner, Jodie Sweetin as disc jockey Stephanie Tanner, Andrea Barber as party planner and mom Kimmy Gibbler.
Juan Pablo Di Pace, Adam Hagenbuch, John Brotherton, Michael Campion, Elias Harger and Soni Bringas also feature with original series stars including Scott Weinger, Bob Saget, Lori Louglin, Dave Coulier and John Stamos often appearing, as well.
The fourth season of the show began streaming last month. The final season will launch later this year.
