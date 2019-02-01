'Fuller House' renewed for final season

Streaming website has renewed American sitcom "Fuller House" for its fifth and final season.

"We are saving the best for last," series star said in a video released on to announce the "farewell" season, reports variety.com.

The "Full House" continuation series stars original cast members Cameron-Bure as and mom DJ Tanner, as Stephanie Tanner, as and mom

Juan Pablo Di Pace, Adam Hagenbuch, John Brotherton, Michael Campion, and also feature with original series stars including Scott Weinger, Bob Saget, Lori Louglin, and often appearing, as well.

The fourth season of the show began streaming last month. The final season will launch later this year.

