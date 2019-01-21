Imran Khan to embark on 2-day Qatar visit

Pakistan's will embark on a two-day visit to from Monday at the invitation of the country's Sheikh bin Hamad Al-Thani.

Khan was expected to hold meetings with the Qatari and to discuss matters of mutual interest. He will also discuss the matter of exporting manpower to Qatar, Radio reported.

In December, opened a visa facilitation centre in for of visas of members of the workforce wishing to work in

had also promised 100,000 jobs for Pakistani workers and was in talks with the to adjust skilled members of the labour force returning from Saudi Arabia, the report said.

--IANS

soni/

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)