INLD legislator in Haryana passes away

INLD legislator Sandhu, passed away on Saturday at the and Research (PGIMER) after battling for the last few months.

Sandhu, 63, was elected on the (INLD) ticket from the Pehowa assembly seat in the October 2014 assembly elections.

He was elected from the seat four times, starting from 1991 and also served as the state's

Chief Minister and INLD state condoled his death.

--IANS

js/rs/vm

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)