INLD legislator in Haryana passes away

IANS  |  Chandigarh 

Haryana INLD legislator Jaswinder Singh Sandhu, passed away on Saturday at the Post-Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) after battling cancer for the last few months.

Sandhu, 63, was elected on the Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) ticket from the Pehowa assembly seat in the October 2014 assembly elections.

He was elected from the seat four times, starting from 1991 and also served as the state's Agriculture Minister of the state.

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and INLD state president Ashok Arora condoled his death.

First Published: Sat, January 19 2019. 16:22 IST

