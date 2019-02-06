Jennifer Lawrence gets engaged

got engaged to boyfriend here.

The pair sparked engagement rumours after Lawrence on Tuesday stepped out wearing a ring on her left ring finger, reports pagesix.com.

"It was a giant rock. They seemed like they were celebrating and people were talking about it. The ring was very noticeable... She was wearing a cute black dress with white polka dots," the publication quoted a source as saying.

The "Red Sparrow" star started dating the art gallerist in June last year after being introduced by a friend.

--IANS

sim/nn/mr

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)