Mahagathbandhan can get 3 of BJP's 8 in UP's II phase

Out of the eight seats going to polls in on Thursday, the (MGB) might wrest three from the (BJP) if voting pattern in the 2014 is any indication.

The Samajwadi Party (SP), and (RLD) -- are contesting unitedly as the 'Mahagathbandhan' in 2019. They had fought separately in 2014.

If the votes polled by these parties in 2014 are added, the BJP would have lost Fatehpur Sikri, Nagina and Amroha but would have won Hathras, Mathura, Bulandshahar, and

On the five seats where the BJP appears strong despite Mahagathbandhan, the party has changed candidates on three seats. In reserved seat, Rajvir Diler Balmiki has replaced Rajesh Kumar Diwakar, the winner of last election.

In 2014, Diwaker had faced Niranjan Singh Dhangar of RLD, of BSP and Ramji Lal Suman of SP. Even if the votes of all his rivals are added, Diwaker still would have emerged the winner comfortably.

While the appears strong to win back some seats from the BJP, the additional factor in these elections is the and Shivpal Yadav's fielding their own candidates.

From Hathras, the Congress-led UPA has Triloki Ram as the contestant and has Mithlesh Devi.

The BJP has changed candidate in as well, where Satya Pal Singh Baghel is leading the party's charge against Mahagathbandhan's Manoj Kumar Soni, UPA's Preeta Harit and Ramji Lal Vidyarthi of

In 2014, Dr. had comprehensively beaten all his rivals who would not have matched his numbers even if they had fought together.

In Mathura, the BJP has retained Hema Malini, who had defeated Jayant Chaudhary of RLD, Pt. Yogesh Kumar Dwivedi of BSP and Chandan Singh of SP in 2014 is facing Kunwar Narinder Singh of Mahagathbandhan, of UPA and Jagvir Singh of

Constituency-wise analysis of votes polled by main candidates in 2014 on the seats going to polls on April 18. 2014

Winner -- (BJP)

Votes polled -- 5,14,622

of SP polled 2,26,284

Dr of BSP polled 2,27,886

Bijendra Singh of polled 62674

SP + BSP 4,34,170

If votes are added than BJP would have lost

Contestants in 2019

Gautam -- BJP

Bijendra Singh Chaudhary -- UPA

Dr. Ajit Baliyan -- MGB

Deepak Chaudhary -- PDA

2014

Winner -- Rajesh Kumar Diwaker of BJP, votes polled 5,44,277

Niranjan Singh Dhangar of RLD polled 86109

of BSP polled 2,17,891

Ramji Lal Suman of SP polled 18,0891

SP+BSP+RLD 4,84,891

Contestants in 2019

Rajvir Diler Balmiki -- BJP

Triloki Ram -- UPA

Ramji Lal Suman -- MGB

Mithlesh Devi -- PDA

in 2014

Winner -- Hema Malini votes polled 5,74,633

Jayant Chaudhary RLD polled 2,43,890

Pt. Yogesh Kumar Dwivedi of BSP polled 1,73,572

Chandan Singh of SP polled 36673

SP+BSP+RLD 4,54,135

Contestants in 2019

Hema Malini -- BJP

-- UPA

Kunwar Narendra Singh -- MGB

Jagvir Singh -- PDA

Amroha 2014

Winner -- Kanwar Tanwar Singh BJP votes polled 5,28,880

Farhat Hasan of BSP polled 1,62,983

Rakesh Tikait of RLD polled 9539

Humera Akhtar of SP polled 3,70,666

SP+BSP+RLD 5,43,188

Contestants in 2019

Kanwar Singh Tanwar -- BJP

Sachin Choudhary -- UPA

Kunwar Danish Ali -- MGB

Matloon Ahmad -- PDA

Nagina in 2014

Winner -- Yashwant Singh of BJP, votes polled 3,67,825

Girish Chandra of BSP polled 2,45,685

Yashwir Singh of SP polled 2,75,435

SP+BSP5,21,120

Contestants in 2019

Dr. Yashwant Singh -- BJP

Omvati Devi -- UPA

Girish Chandra -- MGB

PDA has not fielded candidate

Bulandshehar 2014

Winner -- Bhola Singh of BJP, votes polled 6,04,449

Anju urf Mushan of RLD polled 59116

Kamlesh of SP polled 1,28,737

Pradeep Kumar Jatav of SP polled 1,82,476

SP+BSP+RLD 3,70,329

Contestants in 2019

Bhola Singh -- BJP

Banshi Singh -- UPA

Yogesh Verma -- MGB

PDA has not fielded candidate

in 2014

Winner -- Dr of BJP polling 5,83,716

Upendra Singh of Congress polled 34834

Narayan Singh Suman of BSP polled 2,83,453

Maharaj Singh Dhangar of SP polled 1,34,708

SP+BSP 4,18,161

Contestants in 2019

Satyapal Singh Baghel -- BJP

Preeta Harit -- UPA

-- MGB

Ramjilal Vidyarthi -- PDA

in 2014

Winner-- Babulal of BJP polling 4,26,589

Amar Singh of RLD polled 24185

Rani Pakhwalika Singh of SP polled 2,13,397

Seema Upadhyay of BSP polled 2,53,483

SP+BSP+RLD 4,52,993

Contestants in 2019

Rajkumar Chahar -- BJP

Raj Babbar -- UPA

Bhagwan Sharma aka Guddu Pandit -- MGB

Manisha Singh -- PDA

