Maoists blow up BJP election office in Jharkhand

Maoists on Friday blew up a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) election office in Jharkhand's Palamau district, police said.
The office is located near a bus stand in Hariharganj. The polling for the Palamau Lok Sabha seat will take place on April 29.
According to residents, the Maoists shouted slogans like "CPI-Maoist Zindabad".
The police have launched an operation to arrest the rebels who are believed to have escaped to Bihar after executing the incident.
--IANS
ns/ksk
