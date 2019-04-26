JUST IN
Maoists blow up BJP election office in Jharkhand

IANS  |  Ranchi 

Maoists on Friday blew up a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) election office in Jharkhand's Palamau district, police said.

The office is located near a bus stand in Hariharganj. The polling for the Palamau Lok Sabha seat will take place on April 29.

According to residents, the Maoists shouted slogans like "CPI-Maoist Zindabad".

The police have launched an operation to arrest the rebels who are believed to have escaped to Bihar after executing the incident.

First Published: Fri, April 26 2019. 11:36 IST

