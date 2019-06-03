MCA examining pre-packaged insolvency solutions to cut delay under IBC

Prepackaged resolution, allowing creditors and shareholders with a pre-negotiated corporate reorganisation plan to approach NCLT, may be taken forward by the government as a key route in the time to come.

Sources said "this will aid the existing framework and cut costs and the time taken during the resolution process. This is part of a consultation process under the panel of the IBC identifying issues impacting its efficacy and make recommendations.

"Pre-packaged resolutions scheme allows creditors and shareholders to approach courts with a pre-negotiated corporate organisation", said sources.

There have been consistent arguments over the timeline of IBC resolutions and the government has been seeking views on the pitfalls of the

The government had constituted panel under the chairmanship of in March 2019 to analyse the funtioning and implementation of the code, identifying the issues impacting the efficiency of the insolvency resolution and liquidation framework for corporates, individual partnership firms under the code and make suitable recommendations to address the issues.

The ministry had also invited comments from stakeholders on the insolvency resolution of group companies, resolutions realting to the IBC (2016) and Application to Adjudicating Authority Rules, 2016 in April this year.

--IANS

ana/prs

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)