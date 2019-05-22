Musk hires meme-maker to handle Tesla's social media

Billionaire has hired famous meme-creator, to be the for his Electric Vehicle (EV) company,

Koszary, the for the The Museum of English Rural Life, run by the University of Reading, will join in July, reported on Tuesday.

The museum's account, @TheMerl went viral last April when Koszary, who was trawling the archive looking for an image to mark International Unicorn Day, posted an old archived picture of a large sheep with unusual horns and captioned it -- "Look at this absolute unit".

In the social networking lingo, the term "absolute unit" stands for anything over-sized and the picture of the large sheep went overnight.

The tweet has now been retweeted more than 31,000 times and has over 1,11,000 likes, the report said.

At the time, the viral meme prompted Musk not only to change his profile picture to that of this sheep, but also to change his bio to read "Absolute Unit". He also added the museum's page to the 84 accounts he follows.

In response MERL used Musk's picture as its own profile image.

The entertaining banter exchanged between Musk and MERL's account landed Koszary in one year after he shared the famous meme.

"Sob! We're obviously very sad that the lovely and talented Adam now won't be joining us, but know he'll do a great job at Tesla," The Royal Academy, where Koszary was supposed to join as the social media editor, confirmed the news on

--IANS

rp/ksk

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)