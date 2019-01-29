One-way traffic on Jammu-Srinagar highway

JUST IN
IANS  |  Jammu 

One-way traffic will move on the Jammu-Srinagar highway on Tuesday from Srinagar to Jammu, a traffic department official said. No vehicle will be allowed in the opposite direction.

"Traffic from Qazigund will move onwards after 1 p.m. as many trucks moving towards Srinagar as per Monday's schedule have not crossed the Jawahar Tunnel yet," he added.

Reports also said a fresh landslide has hit the road at Anokhi Fall in Ramban district and clearance operation was underway.

The strategic highway was closed for six consecutive days and was partially restored from Jammu to Srinagar on Monday.

