JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-IANS » Business-Economy

Meghalaya CM seeks exemption from coal mining Act

Business Standard

P&W says engine meets safety standards, but backs DGCA order

IANS  |  New Delhi 

A day after the aviation regulator restricted the Airbus A320 Neo aircraft powered by Pratt & Whitney (P&W) engines from flying to Port Blair, among other directives, P&W said it "fully supports" the order and emphasised that its engine meets all safety standards.

The aviation engine maker also described its meeting with the Civil Aviation Ministry and airlines on January 8 as productive.

"The DGCA (Directorate General of Civil Aviation) directive mandates some specific actions for our operators whom Pratt & Whitney will fully support.

The 'PW1100G-JM' engine continues to be certified to all of the industry's safety standards, and maintains unrestricted 180 minute Extended Range Operations for aircraft powered by these engines, while providing significant fuel efficiency, noise and emission reductions," it said.

On Thursday, along with restricting IndiGo and GoAir's flight services operated on Airbus A320 Neo aircraft powered by P&W engines from flying to Port Blair, the DGCA also ordered additional measures such as 'inspection of third stage LPT blade' at every weekly inspection among others.

--IANS

rrb/prs

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Fri, January 18 2019. 22:22 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements