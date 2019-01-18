P&W says engine meets safety standards, but backs DGCA order

-
A day after the aviation regulator restricted the Airbus A320 Neo aircraft powered by Pratt & Whitney (P&W) engines from flying to Port Blair, among other directives, P&W said it "fully supports" the order and emphasised that its engine meets all safety standards.
The aviation engine maker also described its meeting with the Civil Aviation Ministry and airlines on January 8 as productive.
"The DGCA (Directorate General of Civil Aviation) directive mandates some specific actions for our operators whom Pratt & Whitney will fully support.
The 'PW1100G-JM' engine continues to be certified to all of the industry's safety standards, and maintains unrestricted 180 minute Extended Range Operations for aircraft powered by these engines, while providing significant fuel efficiency, noise and emission reductions," it said.
On Thursday, along with restricting IndiGo and GoAir's flight services operated on Airbus A320 Neo aircraft powered by P&W engines from flying to Port Blair, the DGCA also ordered additional measures such as 'inspection of third stage LPT blade' at every weekly inspection among others.
