Panel set up to study Congress' LS defeat in Delhi

and former Minister on Monday constituted a five-member committee to introspect the party's loss in the national capital in the Lok Sabha elections.

She asked the panel to submit report within 10 days.

Former Parvez Hashmi, former Ministers A.K. Walia and Yoganand Shastri, and former MLA Jaikishan are members of the committee.

The was defeated in all the seven seats of

The committee would probe the reasons for defeat of candidates, what should be done to ensure the party's victory in the 2020 Assembly elections and how to strengthen the party in Delhi, the leader said.

--IANS

aks/pg/pcj

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)