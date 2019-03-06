JUST IN
PM unveils development projects in Karnataka

IANS  |  Kalaburagi (Karnataka) 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday unveiled development projects in education and health sectors in Karnataka.

Modi unveiled an Income Tax Appellate Tribunal Terminal and a Women's Hostel for students from northeastern region in Bengaluru digitally from Kalaburagi, about 600 km north of Bengaluru.

Union Minister D.V. Sadananda Gowda, Karnataka Governor Vajubhai Vala, BJP state unit President B.S. Yeddyurappa and other party leaders were present at the event.

The Prime Minister is to interact with the beneficiaries of the National Health Protection Scheme in Kalaburagi later in the day.

First Published: Wed, March 06 2019. 13:08 IST

