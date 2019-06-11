Pompeo to visit Japan, S.Korea on denuclearization this month

US is scheduled to visit and South later this month to discuss denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula, the has announced.

Pompeo would join to meet Japanese on the sidelines of the Group of 20 (G20) Summit slated for June 28-29 in Osaka, quoted the Department as saying at a briefing here on Monday.

Following the Summit, Pompeo would accompany Trump to South Korea, where they will meet Moon Jae-in on issues of denuclearization and bilateral alliance, according to Ortagus.

Before traveling to and South Korea, the top US would visit and as the first two stops of his Asian trip scheduled for June 24-30.

The denuclearization negotiations between and have been stalled since the second summit between North Korea's and Trump ended with no agreement in February in the Vietnamese capital of

--IANS

ksk

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)