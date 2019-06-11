Pompeo to visit Japan, S.Korea on denuclearization this month

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is scheduled to visit Japan and South Korea later this month to discuss denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula, the State Department has announced.
Pompeo would join President Donald Trump to meet Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on the sidelines of the Group of 20 (G20) Summit slated for June 28-29 in Osaka, Xinhua news agency quoted the Department spokesperson Morgan Ortagus as saying at a briefing here on Monday.
Following the G20 Summit, Pompeo would accompany Trump to South Korea, where they will meet President Moon Jae-in on issues of denuclearization and bilateral alliance, according to Ortagus.
Before traveling to Japan and South Korea, the top US diplomat would visit India and Sri Lanka as the first two stops of his Asian trip scheduled for June 24-30.
The denuclearization negotiations between Pyongyang and Washington have been stalled since the second summit between North Korea's Kim Jong-un and Trump ended with no agreement in February in the Vietnamese capital of Hanoi.
--IANS
ksk
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU