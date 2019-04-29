Shoaib Malik to return home from England for 10 days

Veteran all-rounder Shoaib Malik, who is currently in England for the upcoming limited overs series and thereafter, has decided to fly back home due to personal reasons.

Malik is expected to rejoin the team in 10 days' time, confirmed the Board (PCB) in an official statement.

"The team management has given leave to so that he can return home to deal with a domestic issue. He is expected to rejoin the team in 10 days' time," read the PCB statement.

The 37-year-old's 10-day absence means he will not feature in the one-off T20I against England scheduled to be played on May 5 and the first of the five ODIs against the hosts on May 8. The all-rounder might return only before the second ODI at on May 11.

Malik, a veteran of 35 Tests and 282 ODIs, has already confirmed that the upcoming will be his last.

will begin their campaign against the in on May 31, before playing two practice games against and

