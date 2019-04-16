US approves renewal of Taiwan military training programme

The has approved a possible deal with to renew a $500 million training programme in for Taiwanese pilots and maintenance crews.

"Today's (Monday) notification is consistent with the Relations Act and our support for Taiwan's ability to maintain a sufficient self-defence capability," a State Department told

The training programme is based at in and goes back several years.

The $500 million package covers the costs associated with the programme including flight training, participation in approved training exercises, training munitions, supply and maintenance support, and spare and repair parts.

The proposed sale is unrelated to Taiwan's reported plans to purchase new fighter jets from the US, according to the State Department

--IANS

ksk

