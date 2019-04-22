Vistara removes controversial online post after backlash

Facing backlash over a social media post, the Tata Group's joint venture carrier, Vistara, has deleted the picture of controversial Army veteran G.D. Bakshi.

The had posted the picture of Maj Bakshi along with two cabin staff captioning that the was proud of flying the Kargil hero.

" routinely posts happy photos of our customers on board along with our crew. However a recent such post generated numerous comments that were disrespectful to all parties concerned.

"We do not want our platform to be disrespectful or hurtful to anyone. Our decision to remove the post was driven by the objective of deleting such comments," the said after deleting the post.

