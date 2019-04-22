Vistara removes controversial online post after backlash

JUST IN
New Delhi 

Facing backlash over a social media post, the Tata Group's joint venture carrier, Vistara, has deleted the picture of controversial Army veteran G.D. Bakshi.

The airline had posted the picture of Maj Gen (retd) Bakshi along with two cabin staff captioning that the airline was proud of flying the Kargil hero.

"Vistara routinely posts happy photos of our customers on board along with our crew. However a recent such post generated numerous comments that were disrespectful to all parties concerned.

"We do not want our platform to be disrespectful or hurtful to anyone. Our decision to remove the post was driven by the objective of deleting such comments," the airline said after deleting the post.

April 22 2019

