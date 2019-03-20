10 unanswered questions in the Jet Airways drama

A failing airline with two-thirds of its fleet grounded has witnessed so much drama around it, that a person close to the events was compelled to draw comparisons with Netflix action series.

Jet Airways employees, including the crew, are not amused by the Netflix-like twists and turns in the much hyped-up resolution plan to keep the airline flying. While the state-owned banks are stitching together a last-minute rescue plan to ensure a private airline doesn’t go down ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, there are at least 10 unanswered questions on how and why the Jet issue has been ...