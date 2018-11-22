18 angry men and two staid questions

“It seldom pays to be rude”. But more importantly, noted Norman Douglas, a British diplomat and author of Siren Land, “It never pays to be only half-rude”.

India’s central government might have committed this grievous error earlier this week. For a few weeks now, the Union government has been threatening to overrule India’s central bank. It initiated discussions under the dreaded Section 7 of the Reserve Bank of India Act; this provision has never been used, and it allows the government to make the RBI management (that is, the RBI governor and his ...