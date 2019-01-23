2003 redux

It’s the 2003 syndrome hitting us all over again 15 years later. The idiot box is once more under attack and so is our TV viewing habit, whatever is left of it post Netflix and Facebook.

Ironically enough, while the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) got additional mandate for managing the television broadcasting sector to settle the mess after the government-ordered conditional access system or CAS went completely out of hand in 2003, this time the regulator itself has triggered a situation that is no less messy. Trai, originally just a telecom super regulator, has set a ...