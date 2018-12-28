2018 in A-Z

A for Alexa. Now a year old in India, Amazon’s cool, AI-powered personal assistant has given Indians the experience of voice recognition, music-on-demand, and even some home automation. According to Amazon, Indians say “I love you” to Alexa once every minute and ask “Will you marry me?” every three minutes.

B for Bling. On retina-scorching display at the celebrity weddings of Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh, Isha Ambani-Anand Piramal and Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas. Oh, and Britain’s Prince Harry got hitched to commoner Meghan Markle — but with a ...