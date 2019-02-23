2019 polls different from 2014, BJP will highlight its works: Sitharaman

On the job



Defence Minister is in charge of the for Delhi and is taking her job very seriously. She has already held review meetings in three Parliamentary constituencies — West Delhi, North West Delhi and Chandni Chowk and will cover all constituencies before the end of February. The meetings were held to assess the BJP’s preparedness for the general elections slated to be held in April-May. There is a chance that based on her recommendations, two to three sitting MPs in Delhi could be replaced. During the meetings, Sitharaman interacted with BJP councillors, sitting and former BJP MLAs, district unit presidents and booth level workers, apart from the sitting BJP MP in the respective constituencies. She also met some workers individually and asked them to voice their concerns and put forward suggestions directly to her. Sitharaman told workers that the would be different from 2014 polls as the BJP is now tasked with highlighting the works done by the Modi government.



In the newly constituted government in Chattisgarh, Chief Minister B S Baghel has cancelled the appointment of a special assistant (SA) by a minister because the special assistant happens to be his wife. Chhattisgarh’s School Education and Tribal Welfare minister P S Tekam had appointed one Rama Singh his SA. He had also asked the general administration department to notify the appointment. But the social media went viral with the news that for the first time in 18 years, a minister had appointed his wife as an SA. By the evening, the matter was brought to the CM’s notice who cancelled the appointment.