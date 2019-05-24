21st century castes?

One line in particular stood out in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s victory speech on the evening of counting day, May 23. The prime minister, who was speaking of his vision for 21st century India, said there would be only two castes: Those who are poor, and those who work for the upliftment of the poor.

There are several ways to look at this statement. The first is, perhaps, that it represents the essential ideals of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, the organisation that groomed Modi and formed him ideologically. Another is that it is oddly Marxist, reflecting a desire to erase caste ...