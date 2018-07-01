25 years of private sector MF: Products, access and literacy have been key

Over the past 25 years, the savings environment in India has witnessed several changes. From an era of fixed income products such as fixed deposits, we have seen a steady increase in retail investor participation in the capital markets and in Indian mutual funds (MFs).

The Indian MF industry’s assets under management (AUM) has grown from Rs 246 million as on March 31, 1965 to Rs 22.60 trillion as on May 31, 2018. The AUM of the industry has grown from Rs 5.05 trillion as on March 31, 2008 to Rs 22.60 trillion as on May 31, 2018, about four- and-a- half fold increase in a span of 10 ...