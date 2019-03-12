737 concerns

The crash on Sunday of an Ethiopian Airlines Boeing 737 MAX 8 airliner flying from Addis Ababa to Nairobi, killing all 157 people on board, has sent shock waves through the aviation community. The crash is unexplained at the moment.

The aircraft was new, less than six months old; and it was being flown by an experienced pilot. Ethiopian itself, a member of the Star Alliance, which includes Air India, is a well-respected airline with a solid safety record. Worse, this crash comes within a few months of another tragic incident — in October, a Lion Air jet from Indonesia went down, ...