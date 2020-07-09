A big history for a long lockdown

I vividly remember Professor Sabyasachi Bhattacharya from my university days — a tall, slightly stooped figure. As a historian he was regarded by many as a committed empiricist but in fact he was to engage with the broadest possible questions and encourage his students to do so too.

I recall a seminar on Indian economic history that he transformed into a counterfactual discussion on “what if” the British had not succeeded in colonising India. A massive work that Bhattacharya edited has just appeared. Long lockdowns make for long reads and I was lucky to be able to ...